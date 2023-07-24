Four teenagers, one 20 year old male arrested for multiple charges related to attempted murder, vehicular burglaries, auto thefts

Recently the Houma Police Department had numerous reports of vehicular burglaries and auto thefts on the west side of Houma. Investigators have been working diligently to bring closure to these investigations and recently have made several arrests.

Along with the burglaries, the investigators have linked the suspects to a shooting that occurred on East Street near Matthews Ct., on March 22, 2023. The investigation revealed that the suspect fired towards the vehicle of the victim which was occupied by an adult female and her two children ages four and six. It appears that the reason for the shooting is due to an ongoing feud between the female and her family member. Luckily, there were no injuries and only damage to the vehicle that she occupied.

In conclusion, the following suspects were arrested for the listed charges:

ENOS NIXON, 20 years old

32 counts of Burglary

35 count of Attempted Burglary

3 counts of business Burglary

1 count of Auto Theft

1 count of Possession of a stolen Firearm

3 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder

17 year old juvenile

32 counts of Vehicle Burglary

35 Counts of Attempted Burglary

3 counts of Business Burglary

1 count of Auto Theft

1 count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by Juvenile

3 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder

16 year old male juvenile

30 counts of Vehicle Burglary

31 counts of Attempted Burglary

2 counts of Business Burglary

1 count of Auto Theft

17 year old male juvenile

29 counts of Vehicle Burglary

17 counts of Attempted Burglary

1 count of Business Burglary

1 count of Auto Theft

3 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder

17 year old male juvenile

4 counts of Attempted Burglary

2 counts of Vehicle Burglary

1 count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm

1 count of Possession of a handgun by juvenile (Simmons & Calloway)

1 count of Business Burglary

3 counts of Principal to Vehicle Burglary

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.