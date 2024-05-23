Fugitive Carrying Drugs is Arrested After Jumping into Bayou Trying to Elude Deputies

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a fugitive who jumped into Bayou Lafourche in an effort to try to elude deputies. Tyron Rainey, 34, of Gray was found to have a variety of drugs and cash following his arrest on Tuesday.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on May 21, 2024, deputies received intelligence about Rainey traveling in the Thibodaux area. Rainey was wanted for numerous charges in Terrebonne Parish. Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle traveling northbound on LA Highway 308 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver initially failed to stop but eventually pulled into a parking lot. Upon stopping the vehicle, Rainey exited the car on the passenger side carrying a bag. He began to run from the scene and deputies followed. He tossed the bag on top of the roof of an apartment building before jumping into Bayou Lafourche. He was eventually taken into custody.

Deputies climbed up to retrieve the bag Rainey had been carrying and found several suspected narcotics including approximately 98 grams of heroin, 15 individually wrapped backs of marijuana, over 600 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and approximately $4,000 in cash. During questioning, Rainey admitted to telling the driver not to stop the vehicle.

Rainey was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and flight from an officer. Bail is set at $93,000. He is also being held as a fugitive of Terrebonne Parish where he faces numerous charges including domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property and a variety of drug and weapons charges.