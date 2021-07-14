Fugitive wanted for rape, home invasion arrested in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of man wanted in a sex crime investigation since late last year. Deputies arrested Ronald Tyler Jr., 41, of Thibodaux on the active warrants following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

In December 2020, the Thibodaux Police Department announced their Criminal Investigations Division had obtained warrants for Tyler’s arrest for First Degree Rape, Home Invasion, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in an ongoing sex crime investigation. Tyler also had an outstanding Contempt of Court warrant as well.

On July 13, 2021, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Tyler driving a car on Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Tyler refused to stop. He continued driving until reaching his residence in the 300 block of Hyland Drive where he stopped in the driveway. Tyler exited his vehicle and attempted to run from deputies, but he was quickly apprehended.

Tyler was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he was booked on the aforementioned warrants. He was also charged with Flight from an Officer and Resisting an Officer. Bail is set at $782,000.