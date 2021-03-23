Fugitive wanted for sexual battery apprehended at Larose pharmacy

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a fugitive wanted for sexual battery and other charges was apprehended on Monday at a Larose business. Johnny Morris, 34, of Cut Off was arrested on outstanding warrants and also charged with resisting arrest.

On February 1, 2021, deputies investigated a complaint of sexual battery involving a woman in the Cut Off area. Morris, who is a convicted sex offender, was identified as the suspect in the crime, and deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was not on scene when deputies arrived, and they were unable to locate him at that time. He also had two other outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

Then, at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 22, deputies responded to a call that Morris was seen walking along LA Highway 308 in the Cut Off area. A few minutes later, Morris was reported to be near a pharmacy located on LA Highway 1 in Larose. Deputies arrived on scene and began searching for Morris. They eventually located him locked inside a restroom at the pharmacy. When deputies attempted to make contact, Morris falsely claimed he was store employee and initially refused to exit the restroom. He eventually unlocked the restroom door. Following a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Morris was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the warrant for Sexual Battery and two warrants for Contempt of Court. He was additionally charged with Resisting an Officer. Bail is set at $41,000.