Galliano Man Accused of Video Voyeurism in Custody

UPDATE: Chase Cheramie has turned himself over to deputies at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He is now in custody.

__________________________________________

Original story:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a Galliano man wanted for video voyeurism. Chase Cheramie, 37, is wanted for installing a camera in a bathroom vent in a home where he was working as a contractor.

Last week, deputies responded to a Larose residence where a camera had been discovered in a bathroom. A resident found the camera in a vent in the bathroom. Deputies secured the camera which had a red light signifying that it was still possibly recording. Deputies learned Chase Cheramie had been working as a contractor at the residence for several months repairing damage from Hurricane Ida. Cheramie had mostly been working alone. During initial questioning, though, Cheramie denied any knowledge of the camera.

Detectives downloaded the contents of an SD card on the camera and found images of Cheramie installing the camera. They also found the camera had captured images of three people, two of which appear to be juveniles.

Chase Cheramie is wanted for three counts of Video Voyeurism with a bail amount set at $75,000. Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Additionally, detectives are encouraging anyone who had Cheramie perform work in their residence to search for similar devices or anything suspicious. Please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320 to report any findings and to assist with searching the residence.