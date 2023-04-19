Galliano Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving Juveniles

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man for sex crimes involving juveniles. Benjamin Griffin, 19, was arrested on Monday.

Late last year, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after learning Griffin allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Detectives learned the two had exchanged photos and messages of a sexual nature with each other and that Griffin would sneak into the girl’s home at night and the two would engage in sexual intercourse. Through the course of the investigation, detectives also discovered Griffin had nude photographs of another 16-year-old girl. Detectives made attempts to speak with Griffin about these incidents, but he refused to meet. Detectives then obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On April 17, 2023, patrol deputies made contact with Griffin, and he was arrested. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center. He was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes, and pornography involving juveniles. Bail is set at $250,000.