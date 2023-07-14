Galliano Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Four Officers

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man has been charged with the attempted murder of four officers and other charges following an incident Friday morning in Galliano. David Foret, 39, of Galliano was arrested shortly after the incident.

At 6:30 a.m. on July 14, 2023, deputies and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 18500 block of West 194th Street in Galliano. Through investigation, detectives learned Foret had walked into the middle of LA Highway 1 in front of his residence and fired several rounds into the air across Bayou Lafourche. When deputies arrived, they saw Foret walking on the highway still armed with a handgun. Deputies ordered Foret to drop his gun, but he refused and began walking toward deputies. Foret then removed bullets from his handgun and continued walking toward deputies. When he was close enough, deputies utilized a Taser and attempted to take him into custody. During the ensuing struggle, Foret resisted violently, using his handgun to strike a deputy in the head and biting another deputy. At one point during the struggle, Foret managed to grab one of the officer’s weapons and fired two rounds, nearly striking an officer. As additional officers arrived, Foret was taken into custody. Two deputies were treated for injuries at a local hospital.

After obtaining a search warrant for Foret’s home, deputies found 30 firearms (including handguns, shotguns, and rifles) and a large amount of ammunition.

Foret was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on an outstanding warrant for the illegal carrying of weapons. He was additionally charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder, disarming of a peace officer, aggravated second degree battery, battery of a police officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and illegal use of weapons. Bail is set at $1,312,500.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.