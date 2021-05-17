Galliano man charged with rape of a juvenile

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man for First Degree Rape of a juvenile. Jesus Romero, 40, was arrested on Friday.

Juvenile detectives recently opened an investigation into Romero into allegations of ongoing sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13. Following a thorough investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Romero’s arrest.

On May 14, 2021, detectives made contact with Romero, and he was arrested. Romero was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the warrant for First Degree Rape. Bail has not yet been set.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details of this incident will be released.