Galliano man drives vehicle into Bayou Lafourche in attempt to avoid traffic stop due to drugs in vehicle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident.

At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow observed a car without a license plate. As the driver, later identified as Guidry, turned on West 217th Street, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Guidry refused to stop and sped toward LA Highway 3235. Guidry turned on LA 3235, traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. During this time, Guidry was tossing clear plastic bags out of the car. Deputies later recovered these bags found to contain suspected methamphetamine. Guidry eventually drove back to LA 1 and began driving southbound. At one point, Guidry appeared to lose control of his vehicle and drove the car into Bayou Lafourche.

Guidry eventually swam to shore and was taken into custody. Guidry was examined at a local hospital and then released to deputies’ custody. Deputies recovered Guidry’s vehicle from the bayou and located a bag of suspected marijuana inside the car. Guidry was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, and no license plate displayed. Bail has not yet been set.