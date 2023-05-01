Galliano Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault and Property Damage Following Shooting Incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Galliano man is wanted for a shooting incident that took place at a residence on Saturday night. Jhy Dupre, 20, is wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated criminal damage to property. No one was injured in the shooting.

At around 8:30 p.m. on April 29, 2023, deputies and detectives responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 100 block of East 120th Street in Galliano. When they arrived, they found bullet casings in the driveway as well as evidence that rounds had struck the residence and a vehicle parked in the driveway. There were three residents inside the home, but none were injured. Deputies learned Jhy Dupre, a relative of the residents, had knocked on the door while holding a handgun. When the residents answered the door and saw the gun, they immediately shut the door. Dupre began yelling and threatening them and eventually fired several rounds before leaving. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Dupre’s arrest.

Jhy Dupre is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.