Galliano Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Search of Residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two people were arrested after being found with drugs. Manuel Basulito, 52, and Trinity Vizier, 21, both of Galliano, were arrested last week.

Narcotics agents had obtained a search warrant for a residence on West 152nd Street in Galliano due to ongoing investigations. On April 27, 2023, agents and patrol deputies arrived at the residence where they encountered several individuals including Basulito and Vizier. Agents located small amounts of heroin, fentanyl and diazepam, as well as several articles of drug paraphernalia. These items were determined to belong to Vizier. Basulito was also found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Both Basulito and Vizier were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Basulito was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting $5,500 bond. Vizier was booked on the contempt warrant, and she was additionally charged with possession of heroin, fentanyl, diazepam, and drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $26,500.