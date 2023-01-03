Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gibson man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, which occurred on October 20, 2022. Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, was arrested out of state on charges of 2nd Degree Murder.

On December 14, 2022, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division of the TPSO, were made aware that Romallic Dynell Nash Sr. was located and apprehended in Akron, OH, by the United States Marshall’s Office. Investigators then monitored the process of Extradition, which would allow Nash to be brought back to Terrebonne Parish to face charges in connection with the murder of Stacy Boudreaux.

On December 21, 2022, Investigators travelled to Ohio, and took custody of Nash, who was transported back to Terrebonne Parish, where he was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Nash remains jailed in connection with the incident and is currently being held on a $2,000,5000.00 bond issued by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Unites States Marshall’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of Romallic Dynell Nash Sr. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am extremely pleased and relieved that Nash is in custody for this senseless murder of an innocent woman. I am grateful for the help and resources provided by the Unites States Marshall’s Office, as well as the dedication of our Investigators to bring this very violent offender to justice.”

View the original story here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/gibson-man-wanted-on-murder-charges/