Gibson man arrested for shooting, killing man

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred yesterday in the area of Vega Court in Gibson, La., shortly after 8:00pm.

Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Vega Court, where they discovered a deceased male, who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Detectives quickly responded and were able to develop information from witnesses which led to the identity of the shooter. Detectives learned from witnesses that the victim was involved in an argument with a local resident, when the suspect intervened and fired a weapon, striking the victim.

The suspect, later identified as Benyamin William Walker, 20, of Gibson, fled the scene in a vehicle, before Deputies arrived. Detectives were able to find the vehicle located at a business in Thibodaux, La., where the Thibodaux Police Department were called in to assist. A short time later, Benyamin Walker surrendered to authorities, and was taken into custody. Detectives later interviewed Walker in connection with the investigation, who admitted to being responsible for the shooting.

Benyamin William Walker was arrested on charges of Second-Degree Murder, and outstanding warrants in an unrelated case. Walker is currently incarcerated at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a bond of more than $1,000,000.00, by local judges.

Detectives contacted family members of the victim, who were made aware of his death. The identity of the victim has been confirmed as Corey Michael Friloux, 40, of Gibson, La.

Sheriff Soignet asks for privacy and heartfelt prayers for the families and those affected by this tragic event. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases are always very tragic for not only the families and friends of those involved, but for the communities we serve. Our agency is blessed with an amazing group of Detectives and Deputies who will always do what is necessary to bring some sense of closure to the families.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY