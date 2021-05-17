Gibson man arrested on gun, drug charges following traffic stop

May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Matt Alexander Steward, 27, of 109 Jarvis Street, Gibson, LA, on felony charges arising from a traffic stop on LA-398 near Labadieville, LA Saturday afternoon.

 

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on LA-398 near Labadieville and initiated a stop of that vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver and conducted an officer violator interview.

The deputy’s observations included violator behavior consistent with illegal drug activity. The deputy summoned a K-9 unit to the scene. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.



The investigating officer commenced a search of the vehicle and did seize a quantity of marijuana and illegal firearms.

The suspect, Matt Alexander Stewart was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:
*Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
*Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
*Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)
*Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
*Illegal Possession of a Weapon in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances
*Illegal Window Tint
*Following Too Closely
*No Driver’s License

Matt Alexander Stewart was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.


