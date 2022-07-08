Gibson man arrested on Narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force.

On July 5, 2022, Agents of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force conducted an operation in the 5500 block of North Bayou Black Drive, with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Investigative Division, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Agents and Investigators completed multiple search warrants in connection with the ongoing investigation, which lead to the seizure of approximately 4 ounces of Methamphetamines, over 1.5 pounds of Marijuana, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and 2 firearms.

During the investigation, Agents located and arrested Jaaire Stephon Williams, 26, of Gibson, on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transaction involving Proceeds, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS, and Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Jaaire Stephone Williams was later booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and was jailed on a $150,000 bond by local judges. Williams was later released after posting bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force and the Louisiana State Police Investigative Division for their assistance with the investigation, and their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY