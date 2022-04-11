Gibson Man Injured in Shooting, Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public Help

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a homicide that occurred in the 5500 block of North Bayou Black Dr.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the 5500 block of North Bayou Black Dr. at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday April 7, 2022 in reference to a subject being shot multiple times. The victim, later identified as Daniel Brothers (42 years of age residing in Gibson, LA), was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to an out of area hospital for medical treatment.

Sheriff Soignet advised that on April 10, 2022, Daniel Brothers was pronounced deceased. Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this homicide to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800- 743-7433 where they may be eligible for a cash reward.