Golden Meadow Man Arrested for Placing Hidden Cameras in Woman’s Home

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Troy Dufrene announced a Golden Meadow man has been arrested after hiding cameras in a woman’s home. Ricky Cheramie, 65, was charged with video voyeurism on Monday.

On July 24, 2022, a woman contacted the Golden Meadow Police Department and reported finding a camera hidden inside her home. When she checked the memory card inside the camera, she found nude photos of her were stored on the card. Due to the nature of the investigation, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were contacted for assistance. Detectives found photos of Ricky Cheramie, a man known to the woman, were also on the memory card. In the photos, he appeared to be setting up the camera. A search of the residence resulted in detectives finding two more cameras at the residence.

On July 25, detectives made contact with Cheramie. During questioning, he admitted to having set up the cameras in an attempt to capture images of the woman. He also confessed to having some of the images on his phone.

Cheramie was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with video voyeurism. Bail is set at $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.