Golden Meadow Man Arrested for Strangling and Threatening Woman

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Golden Meadow man who allegedly strangled and threatened a woman and her family. Ethan Mobley, 23, was arrested on Tuesday.

On April 23, 2024, deputies received a complaint regarding Mobley potentially threatening a family in the southern Lafourche Parish area. Mobley reportedly sent the message to a woman, threatening her family if she did not respond. Through investigation, deputies learned an incident occurred on April 20, 2024, wherein Mobley and the woman were involved in an argument that turned physical. Mobley reportedly grabbed the woman by the throat and began to choke her and threaten her in the presence of two children. He also held her against her will for some time while armed with a firearm and threatening to kill her.

Deputies made contact with Mobley on Tuesday and he was arrested. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with stalking, simple assault, false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation and child endangerment. Bail is set at $302,500.