Golden Meadow man charged in accidental overdose of child

Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Troy Dufrene announced a man has been charged after his child suffered an opioid overdose. Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, of Golden Meadow was arrested on Wednesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on July 27, 2022, Golden Meadow Police officers and other emergency personnel responded to a 911 call of a toddler not breathing on North 3rd Street in Golden Meadow. A bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the child until an ambulance arrived. The child was taken to a local hospital where it was discovered he was suffering from an opioid overdose. The child became stable and was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment.

Detectives contacted the family at the hospital. During questioning, the child’s father, Dontrell Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle which led to accidental ingestion. Investigators believe Williams disposed of the heroin before emergency personnel arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles, Possession of Heroin, and violation of a drug-free zone (due to the proximity of a school). Bail is set at $56,000.