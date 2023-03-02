Golden Meadow Man Confesses to Oral Sexual Battery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Golden Meadow man has been arrested for oral sexual battery. Randy Terrebonne, 57, was arrested on Wednesday following a confession.

 

In late January 2023, juvenile detectives began investigating allegations that Terrebonne had sexually abused another man over the course of several years. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered evidence of a sexual battery.

 

On Wednesday, March 1, detectives located Terrebonne and questioned him. During questioning, Terrebonne confessed to the crime.


 

Terrebonne was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with oral sexual battery. Bail is set at $100,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

 

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further information will be made available.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
