Golden Meadow Man Found Guilty In Drowning Murder of Dione Cheramie

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Golden Meadow man was found guilty as charged of 2nd Degree Murder Friday afternoon, April 21, after a four-day trial.

Travis Orso, 47, was arrested in May of 2020 after a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that he murdered the victim, Dione Cheramie, by drowning her in Bayou Lafourche near Cut Off.

During the investigation, Orso claimed that he and the victim were arguing in his truck and the victim decided to jump into the water. Orso also claimed that he went into the water in an effort to save her, a claim that prosecutors refuted based on the evidence.

“Witnesses rushed to help save Dione Cheramie’s life, all while the defendant was cursing her, calling her obscene names, and drinking the beer set down by one of the individuals who rushed from a residence to help,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Morgan Gravois. “Not once did the defendant show concern for Dione Cheramie, or any remorse for drowning her. His actions were that of a cold and callous killer.”

Evidence introduced during the trial revealed that the victim had blunt force trauma, bruises and gashes on various planes of her body. During the trial, prosecutors were also able to dispel Orso’s claim of the sequence of events that led up to the drowning.

Chatagnier continued, “I want to thank the jury for their attention in this case. The victim left behind family and friends, and we hope this gives them closure.”

The twelve-person jury deliberated for several hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict. With this conviction, Travis Orso now faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

The Honorable Rebecca Robichaux, who presided over the trial, ordered that Orso’s bond be revoked and he be remanded into law enforcement custody pending his formal sentencing date of July 14, 2023.