Golden Meadow Woman Convicted of 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juvenile Faces 80 Years in Prison

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Golden Meadow woman charged with two counts of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles in 2019 was found guilty as charged by a Lafourche parish jury Friday afternoon, March 31st.

Jasmine Bouvier, 27, was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office after an investigation revealed a child in her care showed signs of severe neglect and abuse. A medical evaluation showed the child victim’s injuries included a broken arm, two pelvic fractures, internal bleeding, a fractured skull, and extensive bruising along all planes of his body.

“The injuries were so severe the child struggled to move, it’s a miracle he is still alive today,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker. “At no point was medical attention sought by the defendant for the child. What she did do was put makeup on the victim and pose for ‘happy’ pictures in an attempt to disguise the torture to the child.”

The twelve-person jury deliberated for just under two hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

Jasmine Bouvier now faces up to eighty years, forty years per count, with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Chataignier continued, “I want to thank the jury for rendering a just verdict. Nothing can reverse the trauma the child suffered from his caretaker, but he will be able to grow up knowing she will never hurt another child again. At her sentencing, we will be asking the court for the maximum sentence of eighty years.”

The Honorable Rebecca Robichaux, who presided over the four-day trial, ordered that Bouvier be remanded into law enforcement custody pending her formal sentencing date of May 23rd, 2023