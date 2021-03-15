Golden Meadow woman holds driver at knifepoint for a ride, police say

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Golden Meadow woman confronted a female driver on Friday night, forcing her to give her a ride while holding a knife. Kelly Roussell, 25, was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and other charges following the incident.

At around 9:10 p.m. on March 12, 2021, deputies responded to a call in the Larose area. Deputies learned an 18-year-old female was driving on West 54th Street when she observed a woman, later identified as Roussell, walking down the street and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Roussell threw a bottle at the car causing the driver to stop, and then Roussell then walked in front of the car to prevent her from driving away. Roussell then reportedly brandished a knife and entered the passenger side of the vehicle telling the driver to take her to Klondyke in Terrebonne Parish.

Along the way, the car began to overheat, and the driver pulled into a store parking lot in the Larose area. The driver exited the car and made contact with a store employee to call for assistance. While one individual contacted the Sheriff’s Office, the store employee confronted Roussell. After learning law enforcement had been contacted, Roussell began walking away from the area.

Just after 10 p.m., deputies located a woman lying on the shoulder of LA Highway 3235. She was found to be in possession of a knife and a pipe with a small amount of methamphetamine inside. She initially refused to provide her name or any other information, but she was eventually identified as Roussell. She was found to have an active warrant and made comments in reference to the incident with the other woman.

Roussell was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the contempt of court warrant. She was additionally charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Resisting an Officer, as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $118,500.