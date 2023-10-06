Good Samaritan shot in Sam’s parking lot

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that TPSO is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Sam’s, located in Houma, shortly before 4 PM today. Authorities have learned information that a Purse Snatching incident was taking place in the parking lot, when a good Samaritan attempted to intervene. As a result, the Samaritan was shot by the perpetrator, who fled the area on foot.

The good Samaritan has suffered injuries as a result and has been transported to an out of area hospital. His condition is stable at this time.

The perpetrator was later located and taken into custody by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.