Grand Isle councilman arrested for sexual battery against juveniles

On Monday, February 21, 2022, Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit in New Orleans arrested 78-year-old Elgene Gary of Grand Isle on sexual battery charges related to the sexual assault of minors over the span of many years. Gary holds a seat on the Grand Isle Council.

Troopers began an extensive investigation in October 2021, which determined Gary had molested two juveniles on separate dates, while at his residence in Grand Isle. Based upon the accounts of the victims, Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Gary in Jefferson Parish.

On February 21, 2022, Gary turned himself in and was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on two counts of felony Sexual Battery. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Elgene Gary, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.

In June 2016, Gary, a former lieutenant with the Grand Isle Police Department, was one of three former officers booked with malfeasance in office and dismissed from their positions there. Gary was booked on one count of extortion in that incident, but prosecutors filed charges only against ex-officers Tyson Gravette and Cameron Westbrook.