Gray man arrested in Labadieville for reckless driving, drug possession with intent to distribute
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Ethan John Hebert, 27, of 229 Pearl Margaret Drive, Gray, La., following a traffic complaint investigated by sheriff’s deputies at around midday on Friday in Labadieville, La.
A complaint was received of a vehicle operating in a reckless manner near Labadieville. A patrol unit located the vehicle and also noted the vehicle to be driving carelessly.
The patrol officer initiated a stop of the vehicle. The driver, now identified as Ethan John Hebert, was acting in a nervous manner and indicated he was driving on and off the roadway due to a mechanical issue.
Due to numerous signaling factors, the deputy requested and was granted permission by the suspect driver to search the vehicle.During that process, a variety of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia was seized.
Ethan John Hebert was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:
*Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
*Possession of Alprazolam (Xanax) with Intent to Distribute
*Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
*Possession of Klonopin (Clonazepam)
Ethan John Hebert was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.
For additional information concerning this News Release, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer, Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281