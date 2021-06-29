Gray man shoots woman before turning gun on himself, police say

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a case where a man shot and injured a woman before turning the gun on himself on Sunday. Montrellis Hemphill, 40, of Gray was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A woman, who detectives believe Hemphill shot moments prior, was hospitalized with injuries but is expected to recover.

Deputies responded to Ladybug Lane in Gray after a woman in her 30s reported having been shot at around 8:40 p.m. on June 27, 2021. Deputies arrived on scene to find a man, later identified as Hemphill with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head outside the residence. Deputies also located the woman inside the residence with several gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for treatment.

Through investigation thus far, detectives believe Hemphill and the woman were in an argument earlier that day, and Hemphill returned later that night and started shooting into the residence. The investigation into this incident is continuing.