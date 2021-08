A Gray man is being sought by authorities on the charge of pornography involving a juvenile.

James David Boudreaux is described as a 34-year-old white male. His last known address is 343 Quinton Ct. Gray in Gray.

Anyone with information concerning the location of the Sought by Authorities suspect is encouraged to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500 or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may be eligible for a cash reward.