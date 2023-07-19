Gray man wanted on Residential Contractor Fraud charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking a Gray man, wanted on outstanding warrants of Residential Contractor Fraud and Misapplication of payments prohibited.

Ranny Lee Fitch Jr., 52, is being sought in connection with a May 2023 investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Fitch is described as 5’6, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is known to also reside in the State of Texas.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.