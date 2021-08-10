Gray woman arrested on felony drug charges

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Angeline M. Carnline, 37, of 147 Bon Jovi Boulevard, Gray, LA, on felony drug charges arising from a traffic stop near Labadieville.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle with a license plate violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Angeline M. Carnline.

At some point, the deputy determined that additional investigation was warranted. The deputy requested consent to search, which was granted and the suspect also acknowledged the presence of illegal controlled dangerous substances in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and during that process, a quantity of meth-amphetamine and drug paraphernalia was seized.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Angeline M. Carnline was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

*Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

*Owner to Secure Registration

*Failure to Appear (Assumption Parish on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Plate, No Vehicle Registration)