Guilty Verdict For Man Who Burglarized Home Damaged From Ida

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that Dudley Richoux III, 36, was found guilty as charged of Simple Burglary after a two-day trial by a six-person Lafourche Parish jury.

The conviction follows an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, which began after stolen property was discovered in Richoux’s vehicle, parked in front of a vacant building in Galliano.

In November 2022, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, they encountered Richoux, who was driving the vehicle, along with a female passenger. Suspecting illegal narcotics, deputies conducted a search, which led to the discovery of methamphetamine and stolen items, including coins, jewelry, artwork, and a card bearing the victim’s name.

Further investigation revealed that Richoux had burglarized an abandoned home in the 200 Block of West 177th Street. The home, unoccupied due to damage from Hurricane Ida, was being used by the victims to store valuables.

“A burglary doesn’t just steal possessions; it takes something far more valuable that can’t be restored through recovery or restitution—it steals peace of mind,” said Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet, who prosecuted the case. “Our belongings are tied to memories, experiences, and the sense of security we hold within our homes—our castles.”

Fournet continued, “Richoux robbed the victims of that sense of security, exploiting the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and did so while the victim was still mourning the loss of his father, the homeowner.”

After deliberation, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

The Honorable Christopher Boudreaux, who presided over the trial, will also preside over Richoux’s formal sentencing date.