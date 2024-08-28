Guilty Verdict For Thibodaux Man Who Shot Victim in Business Parking Lot

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that Wilfred Walker II, 35, of Thibodaux, was found guilty by a Lafourche Parish jury of Attempted Manslaughter and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a two-day trial. The trial was presided over by the Honorable Jennifer Richard.

The case centered on an incident in the Auto Zone parking lot in Thibodaux, where a verbal altercation between Walker and the victim escalated into violence. Evidence presented at trial revealed that during the argument, the victim punched Walker once, prompting Walker to draw a firearm and shoot the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim survived the shooting, and Walker was later apprehended by law enforcement.

Chief of Violent Crimes Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet, emphasized the severity of the offense: “Using a gun against someone who poses no serious threat is an extreme act of violence in any situation. Doing so in a busy area recklessly endangers every innocent life nearby. The guilty verdict confirms that justice was served, holding the defendant accountable and protecting the community from such senseless violence.”

Walker was previously convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. As a result of that felony conviction, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm under Louisiana law.

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict on both charges. Following the verdict, Judge Richard ordered that Wilfred Walker II be remanded into law enforcement custody pending his formal sentencing on October 17, 2024.