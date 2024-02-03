Gunshots fired in downtown Houma during parade; No one injured from the shooting

From Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot: At approximately 11:10 p.m., February 2, 2024, during the Krewe of Hercules parade in downtown Houma, in the area of the Whitney Bank building, a fight broke out during which an individual pulled a firearm. Shots were fired into the air, but no one was struck.

Property damage to the Whitney Bank building was sustained.

This is still an ongoing investigation. More details will be released at a later time.