Have you seen them? Suspects in two Houma shootings remain at large

August 9, 2021
Thibodaux man charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor
August 9, 2021

Two suspects in two separate shooting incidents in Houma remain at large, the Houma Police Department announced Monday.

Davonta Verret is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant, which occurred in March of 2021 in the Main Street area.



Jamanie Dotch, 17 years old of Wolf Parkway, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old woman near St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School who was waiting to pick up her grandkid(s). 

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

 



