Have you seen them? Suspects in two Houma shootings remain at large

Two suspects in two separate shooting incidents in Houma remain at large, the Houma Police Department announced Monday.

Davonta Verret is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant, which occurred in March of 2021 in the Main Street area.

Jamanie Dotch, 17 years old of Wolf Parkway, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old woman near St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School who was waiting to pick up her grandkid(s).

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.