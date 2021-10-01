Head-on Crash on LA 20 Kills Vacherie Woman

On September 30, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Acosta Drive in the community of Chackbay. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Tina Becnel of Vacherie.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Ram pickup driven by 29-year-old Erica Ann Percle of Thibodaux was traveling south on LA 20 in heavy rain when she lost control of the vehicle. The Ram crossed the centerline and crashed into a northbound 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Becnel.

Becnel was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Percle was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and turn on headlights when driving in inclement weather conditions such as rain and fog. Not only is it a good idea, it’s the law.

Troop C has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2021.