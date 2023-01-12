HLB student arrested for Terrorizing, allegedly planning to bring a firearm to school

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gray juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing complaint that was investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.

On January 11, 2023, shortly after 4:00pm, the TPSO Patrol Division was called to HL Bourgeois High School, in reference to a social media message that surfaced. The social media message was reported by an anonymous person, alleging that a message was seen indicating that a student was attempting to locate and secure a firearm, which he intended to bring to the High School, on the following morning. The TPSO Patrol Division confirmed the message with the assistance of the HLBourgeois High School SRO, along with representatives of the Terrebonne Parish School Board.

As the investigation continued, the sender of the original message was confirmed and identified, and the TPSO Patrol Division responded to the home of the suspect, where he was taken into custody without incident. The juvenile suspect was later transported to the TPSO for questioning, which was completed within the proper procedure of Louisiana law. During the interview, the male juvenile revealed and confirmed that he sent the message to a fellow student, though he alleged that the incident was a joke.

The male juvenile was later arrested for charges of Terrorizing and was remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex, where he is being held without bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that this is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. The juvenile’s identity is not being released at this time in the investigation.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the TPSO Patrol Division for the swift and safe apprehension of the suspect. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types are cases are extremely disturbing, and certainly call for quick action. There are still many questions to be answered in this investigation, and I ask for patience as our office continues to work through this incident. I would like to take an opportunity to applaud the efforts of all the divisions of our parish that were involved in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.”