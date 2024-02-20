Homeowner shoots man during home invasion in Roberta Grove

On February 20th, 2024 at approximately 5:15am the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Roberta Grove Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the homeowner and he advised that he had shot an intruder in his home.

The victim advised that he heard a noise coming from the first floor of his home and he went to investigate. As the victim was going down the stairs, he was confronted by the intruder on the first floor. The victim then discharged his firearm and the suspect fled from the home.

After further investigation, it was determined that the suspect had been injured. The responding officers then canvassed the neighborhood for evidence to locate the suspect. The suspect was identified as Dex Hebert, 34 years old, and officers then started searching the area for him. A location was obtained for Hebert in the 1200 block of Gibb Street and officers went to that location to apprehend him. As officers were attempting to make contact with Hebert, a female identified as Tye Corbitt, 26 years old, exited the home armed with a handgun. Corbitt was quickly taken into custody without incident, and she advised that Hebert was in the home lying on the sofa suffering from a gunshot to the head. A team of officers entered the home but initially were unable to locate the suspect. Several announcements were made warning the suspect that a K9 would be released with no response. K9 Mario was then released into the home where he was able to locate the suspect hiding under a mattress and allow for officers to take him into custody without incident.

Hebert was found to have been shot in the forehead and was transported to a local medical facility for his injuries. Upon arrival at the hospital, it was determined that all his injuries were superficial and was released after treatment.

Dex Hebert was charged with one count of Simple Burglary, and an outstanding warrant for Probation Violation.

Tye Corbitt was also found to be involved in the burglary as she was charged with Simple Burglary, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.