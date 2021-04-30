Houma 19-year-old arrested following high-speed chase

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Thursday evening, April 29, 2021, TPSO deputies responded to a police bulletin regarding a suspect vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Ridgeway St. in Thibodaux, Lafourche Parish. TPSO deputies spotted the vehicle in Terrebonne Parish and a chase ensued that resulted in the arrest of a Houma man who was in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs.

At approx. 7:15 p.m. TPSO deputies were patrolling when they spotted the suspect vehicle (black in color Nissan Rouge) at the intersection of Coteau Rd. and Bayou Gardens Boulevard. While on Bayou Gardens Blvd. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle but the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed and refused to stop. This chase continued throughout the Houma City Limits whereas the driver disobeyed several traffic lights and stop signs. During this chase the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle and the driver of the suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly as he tried to elude the police. The chase ended in the 1500 block of Lee Ave. near Miles St. Houma. The driver was the sole occupant of the suspect vehicle. After the suspect vehicle came to a stop he slung open the driver’s door damaging a TPSO patrol car. The suspect fled on foot as he removed a handgun from his front waist band and threw it in the grass. The handgun was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as Emmett Willie Carr Jr.

The suspect vehicle was towed to a Sheriff’s Office facility. A search warrant was executed on this vehicle and a digital scale and over 25 grams of marijuana was recovered.

After further investigation Emmett Willie Carr Jr., age 19, 2607 Payne St. Houma was arrested for Aggravated flight from an officer, Flight from an officer, Illegal carrying of a firearm, Possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, Obstruction of justice, Criminal damage to property, Hit and run driving, Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Carr remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center on a $250,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet thanks the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department and the La. State Police for their assistance in the serious matter.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, may become eligible for a cash reward.