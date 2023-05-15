Houma couple arrested for Burglary from local business

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with a Burglary Investigation that occurred at a local Terrebonne Parish based business property. Russell Duncan Britt, 61, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation.

On May 7, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division was called to a business in the 100 block of Commercial Drive, in response to employees discovering evidence of a burglary. Patrol Deputies arrived and spoke with witnesses, who provided information that when they arrived at the business, they observed 2 unknown subjects run into a wooded area near the business, leaving a suspicious vehicle at the scene. Upon closer inspection of the property, it became evident that numerous items were missing from the business. Deputies verified the evidence at the scene, and also secured the vehicle as potential evidence. Deputies conducted a search of the business and surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspects.

TPSO Deputies continued their investigation and were able to link the vehicle to the investigation that occurred at the local business. A search of the vehicle at the scene led to the discovery of several stolen items. TPSO Property Crime Detectives conducted an investigation into the vehicle, which assisted in developing the identity of Russell Duncan Britt as a suspect. Detectives were able to confirm that the thefts from the business totaled in excess of $1,000,000.00 in stolen items.

Britt was later located by Detectives and brought in for questioning, where he admitted to the burglary of the business on multiple occasions. Britt was arrested for 4 counts of Simple Burglary, Felony Theft, and Unauthorized Use of a Moveable. Britt was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a $175,000 bond by local judges.

As the investigation continued, Detectives were able to identify the second suspect as Angela F. Rainey, 52, of Houma. Rainey was later located by Detectives and brought in for questioning, where she admitted to the burglary of the business on multiple occasions. Rainey was arrested for 4 counts of Simple Burglary, Felony Theft, and multiple outstanding warrants. Rainey was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she is being held on a $131,500 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Patrol in the apprehension of the suspects. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I’m very proud of the job completed by our Patrol Division, as well as the observant actions of the witnesses in this case. This is another example of what can be accomplished when Law Enforcement and the public work together.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY