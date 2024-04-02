Houma Couple Arrested in Major Narcotics Bust: Children Rescued, Drugs Seized

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma couple in connection with a joint narcotics investigation between the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit, and the Houma Police Department Narcotics Unit. Kendall Alexander Maryland, 32, and Anita Lynn Banks, 31, were arrested on multiple felony narcotics charges associated with the investigation.

On Monday, April 1st, the TPSO Narcotics Division, the TPSO Intelligence Unit, and the HPD Narcotics Unit completed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Honduras Street, in response to information of alleged drug activity in the home. When Agents and Investigators from both agencies entered the home, they located six children ranging from 4-12 years of age, who were left unattended by Banks and Maryland.

Authorities safely secured the occupants of the home before completing a search, where they located distribution amounts of prescription-based medication in multiple forms, heroin, marijuana, several items of drug paraphernalia linked to distribution activities, along with more than $12,000 in cash.

Both offenders were located a short time later and taken into custody, in connection with the investigation.

Kendall Alexander Maryland, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS II, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS IV, Possession of CDS I, Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17 (6 counts), Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Maryland remains held on a $155,000 bond.

Anita Lynn Banks, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS II, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS IV, Possession of CDS I, Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17 (6 counts), Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Banks remains held on a $155,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the HPD Narcotics Unit and the TPSO Narcotics Division for their outstanding work in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of our staff and Public Safety Partners for the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. These agencies are a dedicated group of individuals who are relentless with the enforcement of narcotics activity in our parish, and we are very lucky to have this group protecting our community.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind residents that suspicious behavior and drug related activity information can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.