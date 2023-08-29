Houma couple arrested on narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma couple on multiple narcotics related charges, in connection with a joint investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Division, TPSO Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), Houma Police Narcotics Division, and Louisiana State Police CID Region 2. Kerry Alvis Jr, 46, and Regina Marie Lecompte, 41, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics violations, stemming from the investigation.

In August of 2023, Authorities began receiving anonymous information in regard to illegal narcotics-based activity from a specific residence in the 2100 block of Coteau Road, where Alvis and Lecompte were identified and named as the persons responsible. An investigation began into Alvis, which culminated in Authorities encountering him during a traffic stop on Coteau Road on Monday evening, shortly after 7:30 pm. During the traffic stop, Alvis was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, and he was immediately detained.

As Authorities continued the investigation, the investigative evidence led to a search warrant for Alvis’ residence being obtained. Authorities were able to investigatively link Lecompte to the investigation, and learned the couple shared a residence with at least one minor child. As Agents were surrounding the residence, Lecompte erratically arrived at the residence in a vehicle, almost striking an Agent in the driveway during her approach. Lecompte was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. At the completion of the search, Authorities located over 260 grams of suspected Methamphetamines, close to 19 grams of Heroin, nearly 12 grams of Crack Cocaine, and over 85 grams of Marijuana, along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Kerry Alvis Jr was arrested on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II (2 counts), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Alvis was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a 200,000 total bond by local judges.

Regina Marie Lecompte was arrested on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer. Lecompte was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she remains on a 50,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend all of the agencies represented for their outstanding work achieved in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of our staff and Public Safety Partners for the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. These agencies are a dedicated group of individuals who are relentless with the enforcement of narcotics activity in our parish, and we are very lucky to have this group protecting our community.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind residents that suspicious behavior and drug related activity information can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY