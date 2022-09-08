Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a local Terrebonne based Daycare Center, in regard to reports of an incident involving a 4-year-old child. TPSO Deputies learned that the Daycare Center was contacted by concerned parents of the child who attends the center and alleged that a worker grabbed the child during the day, which caused minor injuries to the child. Deputies were able to review the video surveillance system equipped within the Daycare Center and located evidence consistent with the allegations.

During the course of the investigation, Deputies identified the Daycare worker as Dionne Gasery Warren. Later, Deputies responded to her address, and Warren was arrested for 1 count of Cruelty to a Juvenile. Warren was later booked and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and was released on a $500 cash bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family, as well as all involved in this investigation. Our Patrol Division did an incredible job investigating the matter, and the Daycare Center was extremely cooperative with the investigation. These types of cases are always unfortunate, but I’m thankful that a quick resolution was made in this case.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY