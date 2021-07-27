Houma man accused of having sex with a juvenile

TPSO:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that during the month of June 2021, TPSO detectives began an investigation regarding a 20-year-old man having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female.

Detectives were informed that the parent of the juvenile called TPSO after locating the man inside of their residence with their daughter; however, he left the residence prior to the deputies’ arrival. He was identified as Jeremiah Murphy of Houma. During the investigation, detectives learned that the two had multiple sexual encounters over the past few months.

On June 8, 2021 TPSO located Murphy and transported him to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where he was questioned by detectives. Murphy admitted to the allegations made against him and was arrested for Carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and indecent behavior of a juvenile. Jeremiah Murphy, age 20, 415 Ann Carol St. Houma was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked on the above charges mentioned.

TPSO detectives continued with this investigation and learned that Murphy was sharing indecent photos via text messages with the juvenile. After retrieving this evidence Murphy was additionally charged with Pornography involving juveniles, Murphy remains in Jail on $75,000.00 bond.