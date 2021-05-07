Houma man accused of holding gun to 8-year-old’s head, kidnapping and domestic violence

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that on May 6, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Deputies and Detectives arrested a Houma, La man for multiple charges after a Domestic Violence complaint.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Deputies were called at Brier Dr in Houma, LA in reference to a male subject pointing a gun at a female. Upon further investigation, a female was located with facial injuries from reportedly being struck multiple times with a handgun. The female victim reported that Bruce Charles (29 years of age, previously residing at 603 Brier Dr) entered the home during the night while she was sleeping and began beating her with a handgun. The victim attempted to text a family member for help and when the family member called her cell phone, Bruce Charles reportedly put the gun to her eight-year-old son’s head, threatening to kill them if they did not say everything was fine. Bruce Charles then reportedly forced the victim and her son into her vehicle at gunpoint and drove them to a nearby store to wait in the parking lot to see with police were responding. Once he realized police were not called at that time, he drove them back to the residence, where he would not allow them to leave for the remainder of the evening. The female was victim was treated and released from a local hospital for her injuries.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Uniformed Patrol Deputies made contact with Bruce Charles nearby the residence and attempted to take him into custody. Bruce Charles forcefully resisted multiple deputies and was eventually taken into custody.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Bruce Charles was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, Home Invasion, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping of a child, Aggravated Kidnapping, False Imprisonment offender armed with a dangerous weapon, Aggravated Assault with a firearm, and two counts of resisting an officer with force or violence. Bruce Charles is currently being incarcerated at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $500,500 bond.