Houma man accused of shooting victim in the foot, attempted armed robbery

Houma Police announces the arrest of Shedrick L. Williams Jr-36 yrs. old of Houma, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

On 5-19-21 shortly after 3pm, Houma Police responded to a bank within the 500 block of Grand Calliou Rd regarding a subject with an apparent gun shot wound to the foot. As the investigation continued, it was discovered that a 58 yr. old male was picked up by Shedrick L. Williams, driven to the location where an argument took place over money. It was reported to law enforcement that Shedrick L. Williams drove the victim to the bank and demanded money. At that point, it was reported Williams pulled a weapon and shot the victim in the foot. Afterwards, the victim exited the vehicle, ran in the bank and the suspect followed. Shortly thereafter, Shedrick L. Williams departed the area in a blue sedan.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police contacted Shedrick L. Williams who subsequently turned himself in. As a result of this investigation, Shedrick L. Williams was arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Shedrick L. Williams was arrested and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked on the aforementioned charges.

