Houma man arrested after causing a disturbance at Chabert Medical Center

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges, stemming from a disturbance complaint that was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Ladarius Lamar Jones, 21, of Houma, was arrested for multiple criminal offenses as a result of his involvement in the disturbance.

On July 13, 2023, shortly before 10:00am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Chabert Medical Center, after receiving information of a disturbance taking place. When Deputies arrived, they learned Jones had become belligerent with the staff of the hospital, while visiting a patient, and refused to leave the property after repeated requests. Security staff reported that Jones attacked two members of the hospital staff, and during their contact with Jones, he threatened to disarm the security staff and use the weapon against people inside the hospital.

Deputies quickly took Jones into custody and was arrested on charges of Battery of a Healthcare Worker (2 counts), Terrorizing, and Entering and remaining after being forbidden. Jones was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of Jones, and overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident could have ended very differently, if not for the quick actions of hospital staff and Deputies. Our agency takes these types of complaints very serious, and we will always do what is necessary to keep our community safe.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY