Houma man arrested following ATV chase

On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.

As the units were approaching the business, the suspect later identified as Stephen Pellegrin fled into the neighborhood. The patrol units located the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but he refused to stop. Multiple units responded to the area as the suspect continued to evade police within the neighborhood and eventually taken into custody without incident behind a home in the Westgate Subdivision.

As the investigation continued officers learned that the suspect was actually rabbit hunting just prior. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were then contacted to assist with the investigation. After concluding the investigation he was cited for Hunting Without a Hunting License by LDWF.

The suspect was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked for Vehicle Without Required Equipment and Aggravated Flight From an Officer.