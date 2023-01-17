Houma man arrested for Aggravated Arson

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Trinity Michael Chaisson, 19, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for his involvement in a January 16, 2023, structure fire on Mozart Drive in Houma.

Shortly after 11:00 am on Monday, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to an address in the 300 block of Mozart Drive in reference to an active structure fire, that was being worked by the Grand Caillou Fire Department. As the Fire Department arrived, they were able to determine that a camper trailer style structure was on fire and were quickly able to determine that the home was unoccupied. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the blaze, though the residence suffered substantial damage. Once the fire was extinguished, indicators were observed leading firefighters to believe the fire was intentionally set.

During the investigation, TPSO Patrol Deputies learned information from the homeowner that she was sleeping in the home, when she was awakened by smoke. She observed Trinity Michael Chaisson inside the residence, who made threats of bodily harm, as he attempted to stop her from exiting the burning structure. The homeowner was ultimately able to exit the residence after a brief struggle with Chaisson, and ran to safety, as Chaisson fled the area. TPSO Patrol Deputies were provided information as to the whereabouts of Chaisson, who was taken into custody a short time later at a residence in the 2700 block of Express Blvd.

Aa a result of the incident, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene and Detectives responded to the scene and confirmed evidence that the fire was intentional. TPSO Detectives were provided the information learned in the investigation and were able to link Chaisson to the fire. Detectives brought Trinity Chaisson in for questioning, who ultimately admitted to intentionally starting the fire, during the interview.

Chaisson was later arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on charges of Aggravated Arson, where he remains jailed on a $50,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet praised the efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division, TPSO Investigations, and the Grand Caillou Fire Department, for their assistance. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This was a very dangerous situation, and could have become tragic if not for the actions of the First Responders. Patrol Deputies did an amazing job of taking this offender into custody quickly and safely. As always, I ask for privacy for the victim, and patience as our Detectives work to finalize this investigation.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY