Houma man arrested for allegedly raping his daughter

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma man was arrested for Third Degree Rape and Crimes Against Nature. During the early morning hours on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female stating that she was raped. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Uniform Patrol Division responded and investigated this complaint. The victim is an adult female, but her name is not being released at this time.

Uniform Patrol Deputies obtained information that the victim was picked up by her biological father, Michael Castle (a 40-year-old male from Memory Ln in Houma). They consumed alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana together during the night. They were still in Castle’s vehicle when he exposed his penis, and he forced her hand onto his penis. Castle then put the victim in a position where she was lying on her back. He removed her shorts, and he raped her. The victim was attempting to push Castle off her, but she was not able to overpower him.

Uniform Patrol Deputies located and interviewed Castle. He provided details that were consistent with information that had been previously obtained. Castle confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim, but he advised that he believed it was consensual.

Michael Castle was arrested for Third Degree Rape and Crimes Against Nature. He was jailed at Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was set at $20,000.00.