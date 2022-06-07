Houma man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a fight that occurred between roommates at a local Houma residence. Lloyd Jay Ross, 35, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, stemming from his involvement in the stabbing of his roommate.

Shortly after 3am, on June 5, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a local home, where they found a resident inside, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair the injuries suffered during the incident. The victim is currently recovering and is believed to be in stable condition.

Terrebonne Detectives responded to the scene, where they learned that the victim was involved in a disturbance with his roommate, Lloyd Jay Ross. Terrebonne Detectives completed an interview with Ross, and he was later arrested on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Lloyd Ross was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a no bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Detectives who worked diligently to bring a quick resolution to a very dangerous situation.